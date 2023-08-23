Good-bye Harold, hello heat!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Whew! Tuesday and our tropical trouble is over. Now as the last of Harold's rain moves off to the west of the Coastal Bend, hot and humid conditions will instead take hold. Heat Advisories will be in effect for coastal counties starting at noon through 7 p.m. Clearing skies will reveal a sunny end to the day and allow for cooler temperatures tomorrow morning. Expect Thursday's morning lows to start in the middle 70s.

Partly cloudy and hot conditions remain in our forecast through the beginning of next week. Aside from showers off our immediate coastline, expect dry conditions until next Tuesday, went isolated showers return to the forecast.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!