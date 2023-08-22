Current road and intersection closures in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continue to monitor roads due to widespread showers causing flooding around the City due to Tropical Storm Harold. Here’s the latest list of road and intersection closures from the City’s Public Works Department:



Golf Place and Surfside Boulevard to the dead end

Kleberg Place and Surfside Boulevard to the dead end

Paul Place and Surfside Boulevard to the dead end

South Hotel Place and Surfside Boulevard to the dead end

Burleson Street and Surfside Boulevard to the dead end

Bridgeport Avenue and North Shoreline Boulevard

Coastal Avenue and North Shoreline Boulevard

Bushick Place - Surfside Boulevard to the dead end

Gulfbreeze Boulevard and Neal Street

Sandbar Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard to the dead end

US 181 turnaround at North Beach

While road access is closed, residents can leave closed-off areas.

During inclement weather, we want our community to be safe. If you must get out in these conditions, remember:



Drive slower than usual so you have time to react to other traffic on the roadway.

Turn on your headlights so you are visible to other vehicles and pedestrians.

Be aware of possible flooding in low-lying areas.

If you must be on the road, be aware and find an alternative route.

While driving, any time you come to a flooded road, Turn Around. Don’t Drown.

The storm system is impacting Gulf beaches. Waves up to six feet have pushed the water to the dunes, and beach access roads are underwater.

Corpus Christ International Airport (CCIA) is reporting multiple cancellations and delays. Travelers can download their airline apps for the latest information on flight status. They may also visit CCIA’s website at: https://corpuschristiairport.com/en/travelers/flights/ [corpuschristiairport.com].

The City and EOC team will continue to monitor our City’s infrastructure and weather throughout the day.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.