Friday's forecast will be warm and sunny, but expect unfriendly beach conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Isolated coastal showers

Breezy conditions

Improved humidity

Sunny skies to kick off the weekend!

It's not giving "fall vibes", but the forecast will be something to appreciate. With just a few clouds, mornings will begin in the low 70s, with low humidity. The afternoons is where we'll notice the warm-up gifted to us by Isaias. The storm is bringing warm, dry air to the Texas Coast, and as a result, our sunny afternoons will reach the low to middle 90s! The Coastal Bend can expect beautiful (and warm) weather throughout the weekend. If the weather calls you to the coast, please be mindful of the dangerous beach conditions. Coastal flooding is already occurring and will be an issue through the weekend. A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect until Friday for the offshore waters. Our rip current risk will be increasing on Friday and slowly improve by Sunday. You can check the latest beach conditions anytime, just click here.

<="Isaias is causing unfriendly conditions along our coastal waters.">

Meanwhile, in the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Isaias, the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The storm has strengthened throughout Thursday, but will begin to weaken on Friday as it nears the Florida Panhandle. Unfortunately, while this is a good thing, a weakening storm will have farther reaching impacts along the Gulf Coast. It's quick path inland will help to improve beach conditions here locally. Read more in our hurricane blog, Hot Topics in the Tropics. .

<="The first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to make landfall later Friday night.">

Have a good evening!