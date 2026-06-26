FRIDAY FORECAST: Muggy conditions persist as 'feels like' temps hit the mid 100s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Warm and muggy conditions continue throughout the weekend

Saharan Dust limits rainfall chances

Reduced air quality, sensitive groups should limit time outdoors

It's still muggy!

Friday morning, the Coastal Bend will be waking up to morning lows near 80ºF. Highs will remain in the upper 90s, but the oppressive humidity will make it feel significantly hotter. 'Feels like' temperatures will climb into the middle 100s for most neighborhoods during the afternoon. Despite lower rain chances throughout the rest of the month, the humidity is sticking around. These conditions are common for this time of year, and this pattern is forecast to persist throughout the rest of June.

Saharan Dust

A plume of Saharan dust is impacting air quality here in the Coastal Bend, which may cause some respiratory issues for more sensitive groups. It's best to limit time outdoors if you have lung or heart conditions. As thicker plume of dust is expected to arrive as we wrap up the weekend. During the daytime, you may notice more "milky" and hazy skies as a result. The latest sunset of the year (8:29 p.m. from June 26 - July 8) might appear extra rosy as a result.