FORECAST: Rain chances on the rise heading into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Warmer temps

Rain chances increasing

Warming up

Southeast winds are warming temps across the Coastal Bend. Expect highs to return to the 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. You'll likely notice more humidity, too!

Next chance of rain

Scattered showers become more likely overnight into Thursday. Rainfall is expected through Saturday, but Friday looks to be the wettest day of the bunch. While I'm not anticipating a washout, you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast as you make Friday plans. Rainfall accumulations through the weekend look to be up to one inch!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Cloudy, scattered showers

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Decreasing clouds, breezy

Temperature: High 80°F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog possible

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Have a great Hump Day!