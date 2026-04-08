FORECAST: Rain chances on the rise heading into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Warmer temps
- Rain chances increasing
Warming up
Southeast winds are warming temps across the Coastal Bend. Expect highs to return to the 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. You'll likely notice more humidity, too!
Next chance of rain
Scattered showers become more likely overnight into Thursday. Rainfall is expected through Saturday, but Friday looks to be the wettest day of the bunch. While I'm not anticipating a washout, you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast as you make Friday plans. Rainfall accumulations through the weekend look to be up to one inch!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday night: Cloudy, scattered showers
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Thursday: Decreasing clouds, breezy
Temperature: High 80°F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog possible
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Have a great Hump Day!