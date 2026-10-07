FORECAST: Expect warm temps, sunshine, and coastal hazards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Isolated coastal showers

Breezy conditions

Improved humidity

Staying warm with just a few clouds

What began as a cloudy week is shaping up to be pretty pleasant. Comfortable mornings will begin in the low 70s, followed by sunny afternoons reaching the low 90s. Coastal neighborhoods should still expect few 'chispas' or stray showers as 'tropical trouble' develops in the Gulf. This will keep breezy conditions for much of the week.

Meanwhile, in the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Nine at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. On the current forecast track, Nine should become Tropical Storm Isaias overnight, and eventually the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season. I expect minimal impact along our coast, limited to increased swells, increasing risk of rip currents, and coastal flooding.

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Have a good evening!