FORECAST: Expect Friday fog, Saturday storms, and a frigid weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Foggy on Friday morning

Temps near 80ºF

Rainy Saturday expected

Icy roads possible Sunday AM

Friday & Saturday

The fog is already impacting some neighborhoods across the Coastal Bend, so you can expect it to be a nuisance again on Friday morning. Once the fog clears, we're looking at extra warm temps! Friday evening plans will be ok, but if you stay out too late, you'll likely be met with some showers. Expect a few showers and rumbles of thunder after midnight.

Our next cold front (an arctic cold front) looks to arrive later and will bring very cold and windy conditions! It takes some time for the coldest air to arrive, but temps will fall as soon as the front arrives. That arrival looks to be during the day on Saturday, but it won't move completely through until early evening. Expect scattered showers all day Saturday.

Cold weather concerns

Subfreezing temps are coming to the Coastal Bend this weekend. This is why an Extreme Cold Watch is in effect for Saturday night into Monday morning. It's a good idea to prepare the 4 P's now.

Rainfall looks to happen from very late Friday night into early Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall to the 30s Saturday overnight into Sunday morning. My biggest concern is that wet roadways will freeze very early Sunday morning. This will be a tricky part of the forecast to nail down. Either way, plan for icy conditions across many neighborhoods on Sunday morning and think about adjusting your plans now.

KRIS 6

We'll dry out on Sunday afternoon, so no worries for the roads on Monday morning, but it will be bitterly cold. Actual temperatures on Monday morning will be in the low to mid 20s for most of the Coastal Bend.

For more info, check out our cold weather blog.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, foggy again

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: SE 5 mph

Fri-YAY: Foggy, then mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday night: Overnight t-showers

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Have a terrific evening!