Coastal trough brings in a few showers lingering through Thursday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Showers clinging to the coast Wednesday evening

Some rain lingers overnight, but coverage will be sparse

Generally dry conditions expected into the weekend

A dreary conclusion to our Wednesday

A 'wrinkle' of low pressure (fancy term: coastal trough) has moved ashore, bringing in a few showers to our coastal neighborhoods. As expected, this rain hasn't amounted to very much, with most official observing stations reporting less than a tenth of an inch. Showers continue overnight into Thursday morning, but don't anticipate much rain. Coverage remains fairly sparse, and will be headed south to the Rio Grande Valley. Expect skies to clear up for Thursday afternoon. Highs will remain near the seasonal average of 84 degrees, but will stay a bit warmer headed into the weekend. Drier air and high pressure overhead will help make for comfortable weather over the next few days.

Rain chances to come

Our next best chance for rainfall will be on Tuesday. At this point, it looks like a modest amount of rainfall. Still, long-range weather models are suggesting another cold front could arrive later next week. There are many 'unknowns' between now and the end of the month. The key player in this forecast is a stubborn ridge of high pressure parked over the Eastern U.S. It could delay our next cold front, so for now we'll keep an eye on the trend.

Our 10th named storm of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane season

What started as a typical nor'easter has now become Subtropical Storm Josephine. This system is not like a traditional tropical cyclone, since it's being fueled by a blend of both warm and cold air masses. This low pressure system has lost is frontal characteristics, and is being fueled in its lower levels by the warm water over which it's traveling— the Gulfstream. Josephine will trek towards the northeast, on a path away from the United States. Still, Josephine will bring very strong winds, life-threatening surf, and coastal erosion along the East Coast. This one won't be causing tropical trouble in the Coastal Bend.

There's another yellow blob to watch in the tropics, but this one likely won't be able to develop very much as it is expected to encounter a high wind shear environment this weekend.



KRIS 6 Weather

Have a great rest of your hump day!