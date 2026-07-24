Bye-Bye Bertha! Here's what's next in your neighborhood forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Rain showers from Bertha end late night

Heat returns on Friday

River Flood Warnings continue

Bye-Bye Bertha

Bertha's swan song is the gift of light rain showers over South Texas. High pressure in the mid-levels of our atmosphere redirected the heaviest showers toward Deep South Texas and leaving just a few lighter showers for the Coastal Bend. This is the best outcome for us, especially with river flooding. No tropical trouble here!

River flooding

While we could still use some more rain in our reservoirs, a surplus of water from last week's Hill Country floods still has quite the journey to go. The flood wave down the Frio River continues to pour into Choke Canyon which has risen nearly three percent in the past 48 hours. Will have to wait a few days before the flood wave down the Nueces River arrives at Lake Corpus Christi.







What to expect ahead

Throughout the evening, we will still see a few isolated showers and storms dispersed in some neighborhoods. By Friday, Bertha will just be a memory. Friday will be a rain-free day as we return to our hot and humid summer pattern. Southeasterly winds we're used to here in the Coastal Bend will keep temperatures near average. High temperatures remain in the middle 90s, but heat index values will still be in the 100s so drink plenty of water and take care of yourself and your loved ones.

Have a great night!