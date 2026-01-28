Nearly two years after a massive piece of naval history arrived in Corpus Christi, the submarine sail from the USS City of Corpus Christi is still waiting to be ready for its permanent home at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park.

The 60-ton sail, removed from the decommissioned nuclear submarine, is intended to anchor Phase Two of the park’s master plan. For members of the local Corpus Christi Sea Turtle Base group, the sail represents more than steel it is a tribute to local service members and a tangible link to the city’s naval legacy. The nonprofit organization that has championed the project for more than a decade.

The sail arrived in Corpus Christi in May 2024, transported in four oversized truckloads and greeted by veterans and supporters who marked the moment as a milestone. Since then, the artifact has remained in storage while refurbishment plans, contracts, and funding are finalized.

Nearly two years after arrival, submarine sail bound for Sherrill Veterans Park still awaits restoration

According to the Sea Turtle Base group, the refurbishment process is still under review. Once it begins, the work could take up to six months to complete. The group is also coordinating with the City of Corpus Christi while waiting on cost estimates from multiple contractors.

Funding, however, remains the largest hurdle, as the Sea Turtle Base group has taken on responsibility for covering project-related costs. In October, the nonprofit launched a donation website, hoping community support can help move the project forward. $50 has been raised since then.

Meanwhile, city officials say the park’s development has been designed to move in phases. Phase One construction, which includes the area surrounding the U.S. Army Bell Huey helicopter, is expected to wrap up in February.

Robert Dodd, director of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation, said the city is open to evaluating how future phases progress, but noted that factors such as funding, weather, and construction logistics all affect the timeline.

Phase Three of the master plan includes a memorial and amphitheater, though city officials say Phase Two, which includes the submarine sail, is intended to come first.

Donation information can be found by clicking here.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com