February finish planned for Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park’s first phase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With special events and the nation’s 250th Independence Day approaching, city officials say Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park is nearing the end of its first phase of construction, making it ready for upcoming public events.

The concern over the park’s progress was raised by a KRIS 6 viewer, who emailed KRIS 6 News after noticing that while the U.S. Army Bell Huey helicopter was installed at the park last September, fencing had kept much of the park off-limits.

“We’ve noticed the slow progress on construction at Sherrill Park and are wondering if it will be finished in time for Memorial Day this year,” they wrote.

Robert Dodd, director of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation, said crews are currently completing ADA-accessible walking paths and ground improvements, with fencing expected to come down in February.

The first phase of the park’s master plan, funded by the 2024 bond, includes about 8,200 square feet of new pathways, lighting to highlight the helicopter, and LED illumination for the park’s name.

“This helicopter’s been a long process. We started three years ago, we have the master plan, and this is our first phase,” Dodd said. “Once that fence is down, we’re looking forward to our celebrations on Memorial Day, July 4, and other events that mean so much to our community as well as to our Parks and Recreation family.”

Phase Two, will feature the USS Corpus Christi City of Corpus Christi submarine sail, in partnership with the Sea Turtle Organization, and Phase Three will include a memorial and amphitheater.

Officials say the project is being completed in stages to ensure safety, accessibility, and community input.

City officials emphasized that while future phases are contingent on funding and construction timelines, the community has had significant input during planning sessions, particularly from veterans’ groups.

“I feel comfortable that the majority of people will be proud when it opens,” Dodd said. “Our Parks and Recreation team works year-round to maintain and improve these spaces, from the seawall to recreation centers, and we’re proud to see this project coming to life,” Dodd said.

KRIS 6 News will continue to follow progress on Phase Two of the project. Click here to see the park’s full master plan.

