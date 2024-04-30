ON THE MOVE: 60-ton USS City of Corpus Christi sail heading to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A giant piece of a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine is on a truck making its way to Corpus Christi.

The USS City of Corpus Christi's 60-ton sail is being delivered to the Coastal Bend by Iowa-based group, IMT Transport. The plan to bring the piece of military history has been in the works for quite some time. The local Corpus Christi Sea Turtle Base group has been in talks with city leaders to bring the ship's huge sail to the Coastal Bend for a memorial.

IMT Transport

IMT Transport

In December 2023, Corpus Christi City Council approved the plans to bring the artifact to the Coastal Bend. It was being stored in Bremerton, Washington. On Tuesday afternoon, an IMT crew member notified KRIS 6 News that they were in Lubbock, Texas after staying the night in Amarillo. They expect to arrive sometime this week. It is being delivered to Bay Ltd. The construction company will refurbish the historic piece. Once the work is complete, the sail will proudly stand at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park to serve as a tribute to those who served. KRIS 6 News is waiting to learn the estimated time frame of the refurbishment process.

IMT Transport

