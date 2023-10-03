Hispanic Heritage Month: WWII Combat Veteran hopes for more progress

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite facing social issues and injustices, history shows hundreds of thousands of Hispanics and Latinos had a strong will to serve during United States conflicts. According to the National WWII Museum, more than 500,000 Latinos (including Mexican-Americans and 53,000 Puerto Ricans) served in WWII.

Corpus Christi local Jose Noe Mendez was drafted in the war in 1940, when he was 18-years-old.

A philosopher once said, "Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it." For obvious reasons, Mendez, a Purple Heart recipient, doesn't want that to happen.

As a Mexican-American soldier he faced many challenges and has memories he wanted to forget. However, he believes sharing his past experiences could help create a better future.

Mendez was born in Tampico, Mexico in 1925 and moved to Texas. When he was 17-years-old he went to Corpus Christi to join the Navy aircraft engine school. About a year after he started school he was drafted for the war and ended up on the front lines in Germany with the 1st Infantry Division. He said he was in the front lines for almost a year and lost many fellow servicemen who were fighting by his side.

"I spent Christmas of '44 in knee deep snow in Germany." he remembered. "I didn't think I was going to be alive the next day."

Mendez ended his military career in 1947 as a technical sergeant for the U.S. Army. He earned several awards, including a Purple Heart for his wounds. He also has three Battle Stars for fighting in the Hurtgen Forest, The Battle of the Bulge and Central Europe.

"I did what I did for my country." he said.

Many Hispanics who served in the war were hoping for a heroes welcome home. However, upon his return to the United States, Mendez said he was up for another fight - a fight for civil rights.

"I was mistreated because I was Hispanic." Mendez said. "South Texas was bad. I was seeing signs around South Texas saying no Mexicans, no blacks, no dogs allowed."

The National WWII Museum said that Latinos, like other minority groups in the United States, faced discrimination when they returned from war.

Many future leaders of the Latino and Chicano Civil Rights Movements began their efforts after having served in uniform. Most prominent among these was Dr. Hector P. Garcia, founder of the American G.I. Forum, a civil rights group still active today fighting for Latino rights in health care, education, labor agreements, and the court system.

Mendez, who always had a warrior inside him also made extra efforts to take a stand for what he believed was right.

"I had to get involved. I served in many commissions with the city. Parks and recreation, boys club. Planning and zoning commission." he said.

He's also a founding member of the non-profit organization, Westside Business Association.In 1979, it was established to support the economic, educational, and cultural history of the City of Corpus Christi. It is currently working to provide resources for the community, with efforts focused on helping low-income and Hispanic families.

However, the 98-year-old combat veteran said society still has more work to do. He believes inequities still prevail in the Latino community and fears history is being swept under a rug.

"Today I'm old. I'm weak, and I sometimes cry because of what I see taking place in our country." he said solemnly. "Our country is divided."

Mendez is hoping his story will inspire younger generations to take action and make a difference. He is working withMartha Desimonto document moments of his past. The creative writer dedicates her time to veterans, hoping to preserve their legacies through text.

"If we can get more books about our Hispanics and different cultures, that will educate and there will be an awareness for all of us to go forward," she said.

"I'm here with the grace of God," Mendez added. "I went through some hard times in Germany, but I believe God gave me life to do his work."

A part of Mendez' work includes honoring those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Lorenzo at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com