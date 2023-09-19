Hispanic Heritage Month: Dr. Hector P. Garcia still changing lives today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Hector P. Garcia's name is engraved on a local clinic, post office and even neighborhood street signs in Corpus Christi. They stand as tributes to the man who left a huge mark on society, through his acts of service as a World War II (WWII) veteran, physician and activist.

"He was knowledgeable on how to navigate on the educational system, the U.S. military, get through medical school." Dr. Hector P. Garcia's daughter Cecilia Garcia Akers said.

You'd have to gather several documents, ready many books, and hear the testimonies of those who knew him, to really know about the life and all the accomplishment's of the Dr. Hector P. Garcia. The Mary and Jeff Ball Library at Texas A&M University - Coprus Christi (TAMUCC) has several collections and archives showcasing the legendary community leader's contributions to society as an important figure in Mexican-American history.

The well-known Hispanic and veteran advocate also made efforts to improve access to care. One of his notable acts of service involved Dr. Garcia's medical practice in Corpus Christi after serving in the Army with distinction in WWII.

"He would get patients admitted into the hospital whether or not they had money. He would take care of them whether they could pay him or not," Akers said.

His work often took him away from home. However, his daughter thinks of him fondly regardless.

"He had a mission on this Earth and that mission was God-given and sent to him and he was going to help as many people as possible," Akers said "He was a wonderful father even though we didn't have much time with him. I had to learn a lot about him after he passed away because he was not one to talk about his accomplishments and achievements."

Akers has been following in her father's footsteps and is making a difference with the influence of Dr. Hector P. Garcia's life. She is the president of the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation. The foundation supports people and projects through the funding of scholarships, educational grants and community-building efforts.

Mariella Jimenez shared her testimony as someone who has benefited from the foundation. Jimenez said she received a $20,000 grant to pay for college. She was able to become a first generation college graduate in 2020 and attributes the foundation and a lot of studying for her achievement.

"I couldn't have finished my college career without the foundation," she said. "My parents they wouldn't have been able to provide that money for me to go to school."

Jimenez is the daughter of United States immigrants who originated from Mexico. She said the challenges she faced as a child is what drove her to pursue a career which could influence the generations of the future. After she got her degree, she started teaching at a Coastal Bend high school.

"My parents didn't speak English. So, ever since I was in school I never had help. It was always just me myself," she said. "But if I ever needed help I always had to go to teachers and I feel like they played a huge role in my success."

Her childhood role models ignited a passion to give back. As a fluent Spanish speaker, Jimenez said she's able to help students when English isn't their first language. She said some students come to her after class to explain lessons in their native language.

Ironically, Jimenez teaches the most universal language of all to high school students: math.

"I love math, but no one likes math," she said. "But it was something that came natural to me. When I was in school, Spanish was my first language. English and history was difficult. But when I would see numbers it would click to me right away."

Akers believes the math teacher's dedication to expanding knowledge as an educator is exactly what Dr. Garcia would've wanted to see. The foundation support's individuals and honors his commitment to building a strong and informed Hispanic community.

"My father was a big believer in education and whatever we can do as a foundation to help these students finish and get good jobs or practice medicine, that's what this is all about," she said.

The foundation is working with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to put together curriculum for schools, which will teach students about Hector P. Garcia's history. The goal is to inspire young minds and show them that they are capable of achieving many great accomplishments throughout their lifetime.

In 2009, the state of Texas decreed the third Wednesday of September to be Hector P Garcia Day. As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, TAMUCC will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Hector P. Garcia on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

During the celebration, the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation will announce a gift to help support an exhibition showcasing the works of Dr. Garcia within the university’s new Arts Building. The celebration will also include the presentation, “Dr. Hector P. Garcia: Doctor to the Barrios,” by Jaqueline Ochoa, and a reception to follow.

According to Akers, a building at TAMUCC could also be dedicated to her father. Plans are still in the works.

