CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority bus wrap dedicated to the late Ramiro Chavez and the Corpus Christi Veterans Band he founded 40 years ago will be seen all over Corpus Christi.

It has only been a few months since Chavez passed, but the 35-foot bus will serve as a rolling reminder of him and the band he started. The bus was unveiled on Monday.

CCRTA bus wrap honors late Ram Chavez and the veterans band he founded 40 years ago

Phrases like "United in service, united in song" and "Honor with every note" could be seen on the transit vehicle, alongside photos of Chavez and the Veterans Band.

Chavez knew the tribute was coming before he died, according to Jacob Torres, director of the Corpus Christi Veterans Band.

"Ram knew about this. He told us 'There's going to be a bus wrap.' It was already planned and he planned to be a big part of it. He was telling us that there was going to be a bus wrap and we were going to include everyone. He would be very proud," Torres said.

Chavez's children — Ram, Rachelle and Viola — said they will carry forward the lessons their father left behind.

"At a very young age our father instilled in us what Veterans Day meant," Viola Chavez-Flores said.

Drew Bishop Ram Chavez's three children and Jacob Torres, longtime member of the Corpus Christi Veterans Band, unveil the bus that honors Chavez

When I asked what Ram Chavez would think of the tribute, his youngest daughter had no doubt.

"He would love every minute of it," Rachelle Chavez-Cintron said.

For the family, seeing their father's face travel through the

streets of Corpus Christi will be a powerful moment.

"To go and see the bus and see his face drive around Corpus Christi is going to be awesome," Ramiro Chavez said.

Chavez's legacy is written on the hearts and minds of veterans across the Coastal Bend, and now it will live on from Staples Street, down SPID and across the city.

For Dr. Kurt Adams, who became a narrator for the veterans band because of Chavez, the bus is a way to make sure the community never forgets.

"One of the things Ram always said is 'If we don't remember, who will?'" Adams said.

"As this bus goes around and takes people around our city, we hope that they look at that and say 'Now we remember also,'" he added.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.