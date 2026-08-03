Longtime leader of the C.C. Veterans Band Ramiro "Ram" Chavez loses his battle with cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Dedicated teacher, Army veteran, and longtime leader of the Corpus Christi Veterans Band Ramiro "Ram" Chavez has died.

Chavez' daughter, Viola Chavez Flores, posted on Facebook Monday afternoon that her beloved father, Ramiro "Ram" Chavez gained his angel wings today.

Facebook

Chavez had been hospitalized since July 19 after complaining of severe pain in his legs. Doctors later determined his cancer had returned.

Flores thanked everyone for their countless prayers, visits, text messages, and overwhelming support they showed to her father.

She added, "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to Corpus Christi and all of South Texas for loving our father as much as you did. Your kindness, compassion, and prayers have meant more to our family than words can express."

Chavez was a war hero and longtime educator who taught at several Corpus Christi Independent School District campuses.

In February 2024, C.C.IS.D. named the band hall at Veterans Memorial High School in his honor.

He leaves behind two daughters, a son, and several grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Janie and his son, Roman Albert.

On behalf of KRIS 6 News and KAJA Telemundo, we offer our condolences to the Chavez family and his many friends.

Band hall to be named after Ram Chavez

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