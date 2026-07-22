Veterans Memorial names Hayden Vesely as new baseball head coach, succeeding Yeager

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial had some big shoes to fill when Lee Yeager left for Beeville in July, but Corpus Christi ISD has officially named Hayden Vesely as his successor to lead the Eagles in UIL 5A.

"I’m humbled to receive the opportunity to lead the program and continue the success that’s been established," Vesely said. "I look forward to elevating the program even further with a great coaching staff in place and am ready to get to work."

The Victoria native was named the All Conference utility player at Blinn Junior College and at Texas A&M-Kingsville. Vesely later coached baseball at TAMUK, Victoria East high school, San Antonio Reagan and most recently as the assistant baseball coach at Flour Bluff since 2024.

Vesely brings in playoff experience. He was part of a Regional Quarterfinal run with Victoria East. At Reagan, the baseball team made it to the Regional Semifinals and was the top-ranked team in UIL 6A. However COVID ended their postseason run.

During his time at Flour Bluff, Vesely helped the Hornets get to the playoffs two years in a row. It was the first time in 10 years that Flour Bluff baseball made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons (2015-16). Last year the Hornets finished the season with a record of (22-11-1). It was the most wins by the program since 2016.

Yeager served 11 seasons at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial starting in 2015. He led Veterans Memorial to the UIL 5A State Semifinal in 2018, and since then the Eagles have made multiple playoff appearances.