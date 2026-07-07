Beeville hires Lee Yeager as Assistant AD and baseball head coach, leaves Veterans Memorial

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Trojans named Lee Yeager as their new Assistant Athletic Director and baseball head coach He brings in 33 years of experience leading teams, plus over 700 career wins.

"I am excited to have Coach Yeager join our Athletic Department," said Beeville Athletic Director and football head coach CJ Rivera. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be beneficial to help our Athletic Department and Baseball Program be taken to the next level."

Yeager's most recent stop was at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial for 11 seasons starting in 2015. He also held head coaching positions at Grapevine (1), Carroll (14), Whitehouse (3), Cleveland (2) and San Augustine (2). Yeager led Veterans Memorial to the UIL 5A State Semifinal in 2018, and since then the Eagles have made multiple playoff appearances.

The 58-year-old coached the Carroll Tigers from 2000 to 2014. In 2010, the Tigers became the second UIL 5A school from the Coastal Bend to win a State Championship. Yeager's squad featured future MLB first-round draft pick Courtney Hawkins. He also coached the Tigers to three State tournament appearances in 2010, 2011, and 2012.

Beeville

In spring 2026 Veterans Memorial ended the season with a (32-6) record and in 2025 (29-4-1). This past winter he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Corpus Christi Hooks' Winter Baseball Banquet.

Beeville's former head coach Ricardo Vasquez announced his retirement on July 1.

Yeager and the Trojans will compete in UIL 4A District 31 against Alice, Calallen, Tuloso-Midway, H.M. King and Robstown.

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Growing up he played high school baseball and then continued his career earning a bachelor’s degree at Stephen F. Austin University. Yeager played four seasons for the Lumberjacks, and after that two additional years as an assistant coach. Then Yeager, at the age of 25, left SFA to begin his high school coaching career.