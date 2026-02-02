UIL Realignment changes Coastal Bend athletics for 2026-2028, big movement in football

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The University Interscholastic League has released its 2026-2028 reclassification and realignment, setting the stage for the next two years of high school athletics across Texas.

High school football across the Coastal Bend saw some big changes, but most were expected based on the released enrollment numbers. In CCISD, Carroll moved up to 5A-DI, while Miller, Moody, and King dropped to 4A-DI. Ray stays in 5A-DII with Gregory-Portland.

Here are a the other main changes in Coastal Bend football. Sinton made a deep playoff run in 4A-DII, but will move down to 3A-DI. London is making the jump up to 4A-DII. Taft dropped to 2A-DI, and Three Rivers moved down to 2A-DII.

The other sports have their own unique districts.

UIL FOOTBALL REALIGNMENT 2026-2028

UIL 5A-DI District 15

Brownsville Hanna

Brownsville Rivera

CC Carroll CC

Flour Bluff

CC Veterans Memorial

Harlingen South

Weslaco East

UIL 5A-DII District 15

Brownsville Lopez

Brownsville Pace

Brownsville Porter

Corpus Christi Ray

Donna

Gregory-Portland

Mercedes

UIL 4A-DI District 15

Beeville Jones

CC Calallen

CC Tuloso-Midway

Corpus Christi King

Corpus Christi Miller

Corpus Christi Moody

Port Lavaca Calhoun

UIL 4A-DI District 16

Alice

Edcouch-Elsa

Hidalgo Early College

Pharr Valley View

Zapata

UIL 4A-DII District 16

Corpus Christi London

Ingleside

Kingsville King

La Feria

Port Isabel

Rio Grande City

Grulla

Robstown

Rockport-Fulton

UIL 3A-DI District 15

Aransas Pass

Corpus Christi West Oso

Goliad

Mathis

Orange Grove

Sinton

UIL 3A-DI District 16

Bishop

Lyford

Progreso

Raymondville

Rio Hondo

San Diego

Santa Gertrudis Academy

UIL 3A-DII District 16

Cotulla

Falfurrias

George West

Hebbronville

Odem

Santa Rosa

UIL 2A-DI District 16

Banquete

Dilley

Freer

Monte Alto

Premont

Refugio

Skidmore-Tynan

Taft

UIL 2A-DII District 15

Charlotte

Falls City

Louise

Pettus

Three Rivers

Yorktown

UIL 2A-DII District 16

Agua Dulce

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco

La Villa

Riviera Kaufer

Santa Maria

Woodsboro