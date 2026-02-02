UIL Realignment changes Coastal Bend athletics for 2026-2028, big movement in football

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The University Interscholastic League has released its 2026-2028 reclassification and realignment, setting the stage for the next two years of high school athletics across Texas.
High school football across the Coastal Bend saw some big changes, but most were expected based on the released enrollment numbers. In CCISD, Carroll moved up to 5A-DI, while Miller, Moody, and King dropped to 4A-DI. Ray stays in 5A-DII with Gregory-Portland.
Here are a the other main changes in Coastal Bend football. Sinton made a deep playoff run in 4A-DII, but will move down to 3A-DI. London is making the jump up to 4A-DII. Taft dropped to 2A-DI, and Three Rivers moved down to 2A-DII.
The other sports have their own unique districts. To check out volleyball, basketball, and more, click here.
UIL FOOTBALL REALIGNMENT 2026-2028
UIL 5A-DI District 15
Brownsville Hanna
Brownsville Rivera
CC Carroll CC
Flour Bluff
CC Veterans Memorial
Harlingen South
Weslaco East
UIL 5A-DII District 15
Brownsville Lopez
Brownsville Pace
Brownsville Porter
Corpus Christi Ray
Donna
Gregory-Portland
Mercedes
UIL 4A-DI District 15
Beeville Jones
CC Calallen
CC Tuloso-Midway
Corpus Christi King
Corpus Christi Miller
Corpus Christi Moody
Port Lavaca Calhoun
UIL 4A-DI District 16
Alice
Edcouch-Elsa
Hidalgo Early College
Pharr Valley View
Zapata
UIL 4A-DII District 16
Corpus Christi London
Ingleside
Kingsville King
La Feria
Port Isabel
Rio Grande City
Grulla
Robstown
Rockport-Fulton
UIL 3A-DI District 15
Aransas Pass
Corpus Christi West Oso
Goliad
Mathis
Orange Grove
Sinton
UIL 3A-DI District 16
Bishop
Lyford
Progreso
Raymondville
Rio Hondo
San Diego
Santa Gertrudis Academy
UIL 3A-DII District 16
Cotulla
Falfurrias
George West
Hebbronville
Odem
Santa Rosa
UIL 2A-DI District 16
Banquete
Dilley
Freer
Monte Alto
Premont
Refugio
Skidmore-Tynan
Taft
UIL 2A-DII District 15
Charlotte
Falls City
Louise
Pettus
Three Rivers
Yorktown
UIL 2A-DII District 16
Agua Dulce
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
La Villa
Riviera Kaufer
Santa Maria
Woodsboro
UIL 1A-DII District 16
Benavides
Pawnee
Runge
San Perlita