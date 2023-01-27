Sinton's former head coach Tom Allen dies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tom Allen, the long-time highly successful former coach and athletic director of Sinton High School, died on Thursday.

Allen was forced to retire in 2018 after he was diagnosed with Multiple Systems Atrophy two years prior to his retirement.

Multiple Systems Atrophy is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects the nervous system.

Although he suffered from the disorder, he still managed to be on the sideline for the Sinton Pirates doing what he loved most— coaching.

He was a coach for 12 years in Sinton, leading the team to 8 district titles and numerous playoff appearances.

He lead the Pirates to the state semifinal in 2014.

Allen was one of the most beloved coaches in South Texas.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

