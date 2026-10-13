Refugio's Daelan Edwards named 2026 week seven Game Changer of the Week

REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats had a rough start to the 2026 football season losing 3 of 4 games, but now they are on a 2-game win-streak. Refugio took down previously undefeated Taft 56-10 led by Bobcats junior running back Daelan Edwards who found the endzone 5 times! That's why he’s our Friday Night Fever Game Changer for week 7.

"I don't go down that easily at all, but it's mainly my speed," Edwards said. "If I see a hole or a gap I'm going to take it and I'm going to shoot through. Get as many yards as I can or take it to the house."

Against Taft, Edwards rushed for 176 yards and added 8 tackles on defense.

"What Daelan really brings to the table is that sudden burst of speed," said Refugio football head coach Eli Boxell. "Once he gets through that hole not many folks are going to catch him, but I was real proud of him and an award like that couldn't go to a better kid."

Larissa Liska

5 touchdowns in a single game is a personal best for Edwards, but he can't take all of the credit.

"I give all of the credit to God, my coaches and my blockers for doing their jobs so I could execute those 5 touchdowns," Edwards said.

This season alone he's totaled 8 touchdowns, but he's not the only one doing damage. He and another teammate both have over 400 rushing yards.

"We call it a running back by committee," Boxell said. "We've got three kids that can run the ball. Actually we've got four. We've got another kid that can get back there and do just as well and they all just kind of feed off of each other."

This year's Refugio squad is unlike the traditional undefeated Bobcats. They've faced adversity on the scoreboard, but now they are running in the right direction.

"Our coaches they are not giving up on us and I'm really proud of them," Edwards said.

Larissa Liska

"We are not at our ceiling by any means, but if we continue to work hard and stack good practices together," Boxell said. "I'm real interested to see where we'll be in 5 or 6 weeks. Stay on the band wagon because we're coming around."

Refugio kicks off week 8 against Freer at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Check out the UIL 2A-DI District 16 standings. Dilley is in the lead with 2 district wins and then there’s a 4-way tie for second between Taft, Premont, Refugio and Freer. Followed by Skidmore-Tynan and two others. The top 4 will make playoffs.

Thank you to Thomas J. Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes.