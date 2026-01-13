Refugio ISD announces retirement of Coach Drew Cox and appointment of new head football coach

Refugio Independent School District announced the retirement of Head Football Coach Drew Cox after 19 years of dedicated service to the district and 42 years in education.

Cox's tenure with the Refugio Bobcats extended far beyond wins and losses, as he helped shape the character, discipline and teamwork of countless student-athletes throughout his career. His influence has left a lasting impact on generations of students within the Refugio community.

Athletic Director Jason Herring has promoted Coach Eli Boxell from Defensive Coordinator to Head Football Coach as the district moves forward. Boxell brings 21 years of coaching experience, including 16 years at Refugio ISD.

During Boxell's tenure with the district, the Bobcats competed in 7 state championship games and secured 3 state titles. His experience and leadership make him a tremendous asset to the Refugio athletic program.

"His passion for the game and dedication to developing young men both on and off the field align with the values and tradition of excellence long associated with Refugio Football," the district stated.

Refugio ISD expressed gratitude for Boxell's continued commitment to the program and looks forward to the next chapter of Bobcat football under his leadership.

