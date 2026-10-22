Playoff chances increase for Game Night South Texas winner, H.M. King vs. Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Texas — This Thursday’s Game Night South Texas football game between the Robstown Cotton Pickers (3-4, 2-2) and H.M. King Brahmas (2-5, 2-2) will put playoffs within reach for the winner.

"We just got to go and attack it," said Robstown senior quarterback Trevin Crowley. "We got to be more locked in than ever. This is a playoff week for us."

Larissa Liska

There's currently a 4-way tie for third in UIL 4A-DII District 16. Rockport-Fulton and London lead the way, followed by H.M. King, Port Isabel, Robstown and Ingleside at (2-2). La Féria and La Grulla are at the bottom. H.M. King and Robstown know the importance of this game.

"They're a pretty good team too," said H.M. King senior running back Damarius Montgomery. "Got to give them respect because they have a lot of athletes too.

Larissa Liska

Robstown's offense has been balanced, rushing for 1,300 yards and throwing for 1,250. Senior dual-threat quarterback Trevin Crowley leads the way with multiple options.

"Just a bunch of explosiveness," Trevin Crowley said. "They're quick, they're fast and they know what they're doing. Like they run the routes well. Our running backs are fast. They hit the right gaps. They run hard."

Larissa Liska

The Cotton Pickers had the luxury of returning 4 guys on the o-line for the fall 2026 season.

"We work hard. We work as a team ever since like sophomore year, junior year," said Robstown senior right guard Jose Lerma. "We've been together."

This season Robstown has won 3 games and lost 4. Their experience helped keep their playoff hopes alive.

"I think the cohesiveness, you know," said Robstown football second-year head coach Travis Crowley. "We had 8 returners on both sides of the ball, so I think playing together and then knowing each other and basically the same system now for the second year has kind of showcased itself."

Larissa Liska

H.M. King had a tough start to the season, losing 5 straight. Now they're on a 2-game win streak under new head coach Marcus Graham.

"It's been a slow process, but they're finally starting to understand the terminology," said H.M. King first-year head coach Marcus Graham. "Kind of getting used to everything that we've been doing since, you know, we got here in the summer."

Larissa Liska

"Been getting guys back," said H.M. King senior Isaac Cason. "Everyone's getting locked in, you know, no messing around and we've been having good practices these past few weeks, so it's really been paying off."

Larissa Liska

The Brahmas offense has no shortage of talent with Isaac Cason at quarterback, his twin brother Eric at receiver alongside Julio Pineda Garcia and their stud running back Damarius Montgomery with 935 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

"So watch for the cutbacks and just use my vision and my surroundings," Montgomery said. "Also my O-line they've been doing really good. They're doing really great. They've just been pushing and they're getting stronger."

Our Game Night South Texas live TV district matchup between H.M. King and Robstown kicks off on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with the broadcast starting at 7 on our sister station KDF and on our website. Also hopefully on the KRIS 6 Facebook and YouTube.

KRIS 6

Thank you Thomas J. Henry for supporting Coastal Bend highlights.