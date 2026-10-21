H.M. King's twins and Robstown's father-son duo to face off on Game Night South Texas

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The H.M. King Brahmas are gearing up for our Game Night South Texas Thursday matchup against Robstown. It's a district duel. This game matters for the standings. A lot of it comes down to connection, but one duo in particular has been playing together since they were in youth football.

Meet the identical twins for the H.M. King Brahmas, the Cason brothers. One plays quarterback and the other receiver. That helps out their first-year head coach Marcus Graham.

"I get them confused all the time just looking and talking to me like, Coach, I'm Eric. I'm Isaac, you know. I'm like, oh yeah, you're right, man, my bad. So it's been really cool, really special, you know, that they're playing receiver and one playing quarterback," said H.M. King head coach Marcus Graham. "They don't favor each other. They go at each other. They're very competitive."

Larissa Liska

Even when plays get busted, Isaac know he has his brother Eric to turn to.

"If I don't have no one, I know I have Eric right there because me and him have a lot of chemistry, you know," said H.M. King quaterback Isaac Cason. "Even when we're outside of football, we'll go outside, throw the ball, you know, so we have a lot of chemistry together."

Larissa Liska

They're both seniors, so this is their last season together in Kingsville.

"Special because I get to play with him my last year," said H.M. King senior receiver Eric Cason. "We get to share the field and all the connections we had this year."

Robstown also has a unique duo taking the field one last season together, senior quarterback Trevin Crowley and his father and head coach Travis.

"This is everything I looked forward to. Like growing up with my dad I've watched high school football games my entire life and I've always wanted to be where I'm at now," Trevin Crowley said. "So now being a senior this is my last couple of games."

Crowley

His father is proud of his leadership and ability to find his teammates. Through 7 games Trevin has passed for 1,236 yards, 12 touchdowns and rushed for 473 yards and 4 touchdowns.

"You know, it's exciting seeing him showcasing his talent this year as well and the weapons around him," Travis Crowley said. "Being able to spread the ball around to different guys and getting everybody involved in our offense."

Larissa Liska

With playoffs quickly approaching and their season on the line, every second matters.

"I only have a couple more games with them, so it's like a surreal feeling," Trevin Crowley said. "I'm excited for it, but I'm also sad, you know."

Larissa Liska

Our Game Night South Texas live TV district matchup between H.M. King and Robstown kicks off on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with the broadcast starting at 7 on our sister station KDF and on our website.