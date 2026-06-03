Pirates sail to Round Rock, London community supports baseball State sendoff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates are on the road to Round Rock for the sixth straight season, looking to defend their UIL 3A DI baseball state championship. They held a State sendoff at the school Wednesday morning, and even though it was raining the fans showed up and showed out.

Larissa Liska

London's youthful roster led by one senior Christian Olivares has a chance to bring home the school's third baseball State title. The Pirates have to take down Boyd and their Division 1 pitcher, who are looking to win their second title and first since 2023. London fans are in familiar territory, but do not take this opportunity for their community for granted.

"The environment, coming together and just being able to trust in each other and believe in each other because they weren't supposed to go back," said London game day announcer Chris Vasquez. "Here we are again headed back to Round Rock."

Larissa Liska

Head Coach Albert Amaya has led London in all six trips to the State tournament. The team loves the sendoff signs, cheering and of course gifted cookies from former volleyball head coach Melinda Wescott. The Amaya family is very appreciative.

"It's truly something special," said Amaya's wife Jenni. "I'm extremely proud of my husband. We're just a very proud family, very proud London Pirates."

Larissa Liska

Last year's State team graduated a lot of senior pitchers, but the young guys have stepped up.

I'm here for (sophomore pitcher) Crosby Zeller," said Olive Zeller. "He's my brother. I'm really proud of him, and they're going to do really good baseball."

"Guys, go out and get what's yours because you've earned it," Vasquez said. "Let's run it back."

Larissa Liska

The UIL 3A-DI baseball State Championship between London (33-7-1) and Boyd (38-3) is set for Thursday at 4 p.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Radio station KMIQ Magic 104.9 will broadcast the State Championship game on Thursday.

Round Rock like the Coastal Bend is expecting rain this week, so if Dell Diamond's grass venue gets changed, the options are Georgetown East View, Leander Rouse, and Vandergrift.