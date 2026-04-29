Moody magic is back, Lady Trojans softball advance to second round after 10 year drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time since 2015 Moody softball advanced to the second round of playoffs, but it was not easy. Their last two games were won on a walk-off hit by freshman centerfielder Kaelynda Gallardo.

Moody's round one playoff game winner against Rio Grande City was a base hit RBI to right field, taking down RGC 2-1. A few days before that, Gallardo hit another walk-off against Gregory-Portland just to secure the fourth and final playoff spot.

"After I saw it hit the floor (against RGC) I looked at my runner and I saw she scored, and I was like, yes, I was so happy because another walk-off," Gallardo said. "I didn't know I was gonna do that because the whole game I was like dang like I just need to hit the ball, so whenever I saw the ball drop I was actually really happy."

Larissa Liska

Moody has won their last five games, getting hot at the right time of the season.

"Really it's all exciting. We're excited as a community, as a school, bringing the culture back, and you can see from the crowd last Friday," said Moody first-year softball head coach Cassie De Leon. "It was amazing just the support that we had and the girls are really excited. Like we don't see it as pressure, more of just taking it all in, soaking in the moment at that time."

Up next, Moody will play McAllen in the UIL 5A-DII second round of playoffs in a best-of-3 series starting Thursday at 5 p.m. at Cabaniss. 2015 was also the last time the Lady Trojans played in the third round of playoffs.

Larissa Liska

SCHEDULE:

Game 1: Thursday at 5 p.m. at Cabaniss

Game 2: Friday at 6:30 p.m. at McAllen

Game 3 (If Necessary): Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cabaniss