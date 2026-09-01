Miller's Laythan Wilson named 2026 week one Game Changer of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With 8 seconds left in the game, down 41-40, and about 55 yards to go, Miller senior receiver Laythan Wilson caught a final Hail Mary pass in our Friday Night Fever Game of the Week. The Bucs win 46-41 in their 2026 season opener. That's why Wilson has been named our Game Changer of the Week.

"I just ran straight, looked up and the ball was there," Wilson, who also plays defensive back, said. "Whenever I caught the ball I just looked straight saying I got to score and I made it."

Sophomore quarterback Jayden Herrera delivered the dime to Wilson for the game winning Hail Mary play, but it's chemistry they've built since youth football.

"Laythan he is a dog. He comes in and works. One thing that I've liked about Laythan that has grown upon him is his leadership," Herrera said. "From last year Laythan to this year Laythan it's a totally new Laythan and that's what he brings. He's a leader on this team and he helps us."

Larissa Liska

As a team, Miller rushed and passed for over 300 yards each against Flour Bluff. At this moment everyone believes in their teammate.

"He has confidence in me, like he trusts me as a receiver that if he throws me the ball I'll be able to come down with it in the end," Wilson said.

The 6-foot-3 receiver finished the Flour Bluff game with 6 catches for 176 yards and 1 touchdown, which was his first career varsity touchdown. Plus, he returned a blocked kick for 2 points.

"You know he does a really, really good job of playing the ball in the air and I think that's part of his strengths," said Miller first-year head coach David McHugh. "You know he had a one-handed catch early in the first quarter, and then you know a couple others just like that last one. That last play really for him was nothing different than he does everyday at practice."

Drew Bishop Laythan Wilson hugs a coach postgame

Wilson waited patiently for this moment. Although he played receiver growing up, his time on Miller varsity had been served at defensive back.

"You know we had CJ (Charles Perry), Rod (Roderick Taylor) and all of them, so like just letting them shine their senior year," Wilson said. "This is just my year to show them what I can do."

Now he's earned his chance and even hauled in five college offers.

"It would be great because I've been dreaming of this since I was a little kid," Wilson said. "Ever since starting in first grade when I started playing football my dream has been to get to college and get to the pros. It's starting to happen for me and I'm very blessed."

Miller football kicks off at home on Friday against Veterans Memorial for a Corpus Christi ISD rivalry at 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium. It's our Friday Night Fever Game of the Week. Let's find out which team wins our Friday Night Fever Thomas J. Henry trophy.

Thank you to Thomas J Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes.