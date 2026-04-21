London softball wins District 30-3A tiebreaker over Bishop 7-6, taking 1-seed in UIL 3A-DI

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Lady Pirates held off the Bishop Lady Badgers for the second time this season in their UIL District 30-3A tiebreaker, 7-6, on Monday. Winner earned the 1-seed for UIL 3A-DI playoffs.

London's Kaitlyn Luis collected 3 hits in 4 at-bats in the win, including a solo home run in the fourth inning, a RBI double in the first inning and a single in the second. The Lady Pirates scored 5 runs in the first winning, and added another in the second for the early 6-0 lead.

Bishop responded in the top of the third, scoring 5 runs on 5 hits. London added some insurance in the bottom of the fourth when Luis hit a solo home run. Bishop's Cambrie Rios also hit a solo homer, but not until the seventh inning to close the gap 7-6.

Larissa Liska

Iris Yzaguirre earned the win on the mound for London. The righty gave up 10 hits and 6 runs over 7 innings pitched, while striking out 3 and walking 7. She also hit a RBI single in the second inning to give the Lady Pirates the 6-0 lead.

"I say this helps us compete, what we will be seeing like in playoffs, so it just helps us really well," said Yzaguirre.

Larissa Liska

London won their first meeting with Bishop 6-1, but then lost the second game 10-2.

London's first round Bi-District UIL 3A-D1 playoff matchup against Mathis will be a best-of-3 series. Dates, time and location to be determined.