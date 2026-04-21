London softball wins District 30-3A tiebreaker over Bishop 7-6, taking 1-seed in UIL 3A-DI

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Lady Pirates held off the Bishop Lady Badgers for the second time this season in their UIL District 30-3A tiebreaker, 7-6, on Monday. Winner earned the 1-seed for UIL 3A-DI playoffs.
London's Kaitlyn Luis collected 3 hits in 4 at-bats in the win, including a solo home run in the fourth inning, a RBI double in the first inning and a single in the second. The Lady Pirates scored 5 runs in the first winning, and added another in the second for the early 6-0 lead.
Bishop responded in the top of the third, scoring 5 runs on 5 hits. London added some insurance in the bottom of the fourth when Luis hit a solo home run. Bishop's Cambrie Rios also hit a solo homer, but not until the seventh inning to close the gap 7-6.
Iris Yzaguirre earned the win on the mound for London. The righty gave up 10 hits and 6 runs over 7 innings pitched, while striking out 3 and walking 7. She also hit a RBI single in the second inning to give the Lady Pirates the 6-0 lead.
"I say this helps us compete, what we will be seeing like in playoffs, so it just helps us really well," said Yzaguirre.
London won their first meeting with Bishop 6-1, but then lost the second game 10-2.
London's first round Bi-District UIL 3A-D1 playoff matchup against Mathis will be a best-of-3 series. Dates, time and location to be determined.