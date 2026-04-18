Bishop softball and London baseball get series revenge, tied in district

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UIL District 30-3A continues to create chaos down the final stretch before playoffs. London baseball and Bishop softball's Friday night wins make ties in the standings.

Bishop softball got revenge on No. 25 London winning 10-2. The Lady Pirates won the first game 5-1 a few weeks ago. Bishop's Kalie Garza drove in 4 runs on 2 hits to lead the Lady Badgers. She hit a home run in the sixth inning, scoring 3 runs, and a sac fly in the third for an RBI.

Cambrie Rios earned the win on the mound for Bishop. She only gave up 3 hits and 2 runs over 7 innings, while striking out 4 batters.

Both teams are in a 3-way tie for second in the district. However, since San Diego is the smallest of the three they will be the second school in the UIL 3A-DII playoff bracket, joining district champion Santa Gertrudis Academy. While Bishop and London will need to break their tie to see which team will be the top seed in the UIL 3A-DI playoff bracket.

London outscores Bishop 11-1 in UIL District 30-3A baseball rematch 2026

3A No. 3 London (21-5, 8-1) baseball outscored Bishop (14-10, 8-1) 11-1. Aiden Salinas collected 3 hits on 4 at-bats. He singled in the first inning, doubled in the second and singled in the sixth. Bishop won the first meeting 3-2.

The Pirates were up 4-1 before delivering a dagger in the sixth inning by scoring 6 runs. JJ Villegas, Salinas and Dax Williams singled and Max Carreon hit a sac fly that involved an error.

Crosby Zeller earned the win on the mound. The left-hander allowed 3 hits and 1 run over 6 innings pitched, while striking out 5 batters and walking 1.

London ends the regular season with a road trip to Santa Gertrudis Academy on Tuesday. Both Bishop and London are now tied for the district lead.