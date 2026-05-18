CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of our KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporters of the 2026 season, Jaxton Gonzalez, sat down with Hooks pitcher Alex Santos. If you would like to sign up you're 6-13 year-old to be the next Kid Reporter, click here.

Last week the Hooks (17-22) hosted the Amarillo Sod Poodles, and Corpus Christi came up short winning 2 of their 6 games. The Hooks stayed in Corpus Christi for another 6-game series, this time against the league-best Midland RockHounds (20-18). The series starts Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field. Thursday is Star Wars night before Blue Ghosts Weekend.

JAXTON GONZALEZ: What's your favorite snack for baseball?

ALEX SANTOS: I'm gonna have to say Gushers. Do you like Gushers? Those are my favorite. What's yours?

GONZALEZ: I like seeds.

SANTOS: Oh yeah, I would say gum or seeds. So what's your favorite snack off the field, like when you're at home?

GONZALEZ: Chips and cheese.

SANTOS: Off the field, like I said, I like Gushers, and every once in a while, I like, I can't go wrong with a peanut butter and jelly.

GONZALEZ: Do you like cats or dogs?

SANTOS: I like cats, but my girlfriend's going to hate me saying that because she's a cat girl.

GONZALEZ: Well, I'm gonna get a dog and I'm going to get a Golden Doodle.

GONZALEZ: What's your favorite movie?

SANTOS: My favorite movie is going to be Fast and Furious. I like cars.

GONZALEZ: What about baseball movie?

SANTOS: I would say Benchwarmers. You've got to watch Benchwarmers, that's a good movie.

GONZALEZ: I would say sandlot.

Part 2: KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Jaxton Gonzalez interviews pitcher Alex Santos

SANTOS: What's my favorite baseball team? The Houston Astros. Only one.

GONZALEZ: Yeah I was going to say the Astros and the Hooks.

GONZALEZ: What food do you like for dinner?

SANTOS: Well, when I'm at home and I got my mom she'll cook me some food. I like rice and chicken.

GONZALEZ: Mine is like chicken, pizza and burgers.

GONZALEZ: What's your favorite store around here?

SANTOS: just because we're in a Whataburger field, we gotta go with Whataburger.

GONZALEZ: Do you like cookies?

SANTOS: Yeah, I like cookies, but I like cinnamon buns better.

GONZALEZ: But what kind of cookie do you like?

SANTOS: I like chocolate chip.

BLUE GHOSTS WEEKEND PROMO SCHEDULE:

Friday, May 22 — 7:05 p.m. The first 2,000 fans receive an Americana-Themed Hooks Short-Sleeve Hoodie, presented by Flint Hills Resources. The night concludes with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

Saturday, May 23 — 7:05 p.m. The first 2,000 fans receive a Josh Hader Global Series Hooks Jersey, presented by CITGO.

Sunday, May 24 — 6:35 p.m. Fans receive a Hooks Mint Ice Cream Youth Jersey, presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy. The weekend closes with Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks.

Tickets are available at www.milb.com/corpus-christi. The Blue Ghosts Collection is available at hooks.milbstore.com.