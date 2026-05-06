Corpus Christi Hooks transform into Blue Ghosts for May weekend

The Corpus Christi Hooks will transform into the Blue Ghosts for a special three-game weekend series May 22–24, 2026, bringing back a fan-favorite identity with a refreshed design rooted in the history of the Coastal Bend.

The Blue Ghosts identity draws inspiration from the USS Lexington, one of Corpus Christi's most iconic landmarks. Designer Courtney Gatlin created the updated look — the third rendition of the brand — to capture the spirit of the ship through a bold, forward-facing design.

"With this version of the Blue Ghosts, I wanted to create something that felt powerful and intentional, like the ship is moving straight toward you," Gatlin said. "It's about honoring the legacy of the USS Lexington while giving fans a design that feels modern, bold, and connected to Corpus Christi."

The logo features crossed anchors symbolizing the rank of Boatswain's Mate, often considered the backbone of naval operations, reinforcing themes of stability and maritime tradition. Subtle aircraft details nod to the Lexington's legacy as a flight carrier, and a monochromatic blue-gray palette delivers a signature "ghosted" aesthetic. The sleeve motto, "Always Ready," reflects the enduring spirit carried aboard the ship.

Blue Ghosts Weekend, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive, will feature three nights of specialty promotions, giveaways, and postgame entertainment.

Friday, May 22 — 7:05 p.m. The first 2,000 fans receive an Americana-Themed Hooks Short-Sleeve Hoodie, presented by Flint Hills Resources. The night concludes with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

Saturday, May 23 — 7:05 p.m. The first 2,000 fans receive a Josh Hader Global Series Hooks Jersey, presented by CITGO.

Sunday, May 24 — 6:35 p.m. Fans receive a Hooks Mint Ice Cream Youth Jersey, presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy. The weekend closes with Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks.

Tickets are available at mlb.tickets.com. The Blue Ghosts Collection is available at hooks.milbstore.com.