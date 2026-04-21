KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Grant interviews shortstop Trevor Austin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of our KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporters of the 2026 season, Grant, sat down with Hooks shortstop Trevor Austin. If you would like to sign up you're 6-13 year-old to be the next Kid Reporter, click here.

Last Week the Hooks hosted the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, and Corpus Christi won 5 of the 6 games at Whataburger Field. The Hooks improve their record to (9-6) which is second in the Texas League South. The Hooks go to Arkansas to face the Travelers in a 6-game series starting Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. They'll be back in Corpus Christi on April 28 for another duel with the Frisco RoughRiders.

GRANT: What was the hardest team you faced in college?

TREVOR AUSTIN: The hardest team I faced in college. We faced a lot of hard teams. We are in the SEC which is considered one of the best conferences, so I think every weekend was pretty tough for us. I think some of the best teams we ever faced were Mississippi, my freshman year we faced Mississippi State who ended up winning the National Championship that year and we faced Ole Miss my sophomore year and they won the National Championship that year. I would say probably one of those teams that ended up winning the National Championship.

GRANT: Who is the teammate that you hang out the most with?

AUSTIN: My teammate I hang out with the most with is probably Bryce Mayer, who's a pitcher. We actually went to summer ball my freshman year together in the Appalachian League in Tennessee, and then I talked him into transferring to Mizzou. My parents bought us a house and me and him lived together from junior year on, and then now we both are playing for the Astros, so you don't see one of us without seeing the other.. Then position player wise, I would say probably my best friend is Lucas Spence. He was in center field last night. He's really good.

GRANT: Are you faster than (Lucas) Spence?

AUSTIN: Am I faster than Spence? Uh, for camera purposes, yes, I'm way faster than Spence. Way faster. Got a way quicker first step than him, which is really all that matters. We have this point system going and he has 0 points, and I'm in the lead with 3. I think 3 now, so ask him about that if you ever talk to him.

Part 2: KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Grant interviews shortstop Trevor Austin

GRANT: How many home runs do you have?

AUSTIN: I had my first one last night actually, but don't expect a lot, well I'd like to hit a lot, but don't expect a lot from me.

GRANT: What year did you get drafted?

AUSTIN: I actually did not get drafted. I actually signed a UDFA my senior year of college, which would have been 2024. So this will be my second full season.

GRANT: What are your hobbies?

AUSTIN: I would say one of my biggest hobbies falls right in line with our offseason is deer hunting. I do a lot of deer hunting. I enjoy just being out in the woods. The calm presence of it and obviously going for a trophy. There's nothing like the feeling of a big buck walking out in front of you, and then I have a girlfriend that takes up a lot of my time. I like practicing. I train in the offseason and I enjoy that.

GRANT: If you weren't doing baseball, what would you be doing?

AUSTIN: That's a good question. I don't exactly know. I enjoy learning about real estate Or maybe medical sales. Something probably in the sales field. I have a marketing degree in college. I don't advise this. I advise going to college to go to college, but I went to college to play baseball, not much on the school side, but you go to school.