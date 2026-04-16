Hooks outscore Naturals 10-5 as Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, lead series 2-0

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros AA), also known as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, outscored the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals AA) 10-5 on Wednesday at Whataburger Field. The Hooks now lead the series 2-0.

The Hooks got out to a hot start scoring 2 runs in the first inning. Gregory-Portland grad Walker Janek hit an RBI double, bringing home speedster Lucas Spence. Then a wild pitch with bases loaded brought home Janek.

Larissa Liska

Corpus Christi added to their lead in the third inning when Pascanel Fererras hit a sac fly RBI, Lucas Baez hit a ground ball single, Tommy Sacco Jr. singled on a line drive to center field and Baez scored on a balk for the 6-0 lead. In the fourth inning the Hooks added 2 solo home runs by Joseph Sullivan and Will Bush for the 8-0 lead.

The Naturals finally got on the board in the top of the seventh. Carson Roccaforte singled on a ground ball to right field and Rudy Martin Jr. doubled on a fly ball to left field. In the eighth inning Northwest Arkansas scored again. Colton Becker hit an RBI single and Canyon Brown singled on a ground ball to left field, now down 8-5.

Larissa Liska

The Hooks added some insurance when Sullivan singled on a ground ball to center field and Spence out on a sac fly to right field in the bottom of the eighth.

Hooks pitcher Bryce Mayer, the Astros top 5 prospect, dealt 7 strikeouts in 4 innings while only allowing 2 hits and 2 walks.

Larissa Liska

Game 3 between the Hooks and Naturals is set for Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field.

HOOKS FAN PROMOS (Aug. 14-19)

