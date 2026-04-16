Hooks outscore Naturals 10-5 as Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, lead series 2-0

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros AA), also known as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, outscored the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals AA) 10-5 on Wednesday at Whataburger Field. The Hooks now lead the series 2-0.
The Hooks got out to a hot start scoring 2 runs in the first inning. Gregory-Portland grad Walker Janek hit an RBI double, bringing home speedster Lucas Spence. Then a wild pitch with bases loaded brought home Janek.
Corpus Christi added to their lead in the third inning when Pascanel Fererras hit a sac fly RBI, Lucas Baez hit a ground ball single, Tommy Sacco Jr. singled on a line drive to center field and Baez scored on a balk for the 6-0 lead. In the fourth inning the Hooks added 2 solo home runs by Joseph Sullivan and Will Bush for the 8-0 lead.
The Naturals finally got on the board in the top of the seventh. Carson Roccaforte singled on a ground ball to right field and Rudy Martin Jr. doubled on a fly ball to left field. In the eighth inning Northwest Arkansas scored again. Colton Becker hit an RBI single and Canyon Brown singled on a ground ball to left field, now down 8-5.
The Hooks added some insurance when Sullivan singled on a ground ball to center field and Spence out on a sac fly to right field in the bottom of the eighth.
Hooks pitcher Bryce Mayer, the Astros top 5 prospect, dealt 7 strikeouts in 4 innings while only allowing 2 hits and 2 walks.
Game 3 between the Hooks and Naturals is set for Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field.
HOOKS FAN PROMOS (Aug. 14-19)
- Three Dollar Thursday at 6:35 p.m.: Fans enjoy discounts on draft beer and frozen margaritas. It’s also Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi, with one dog admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket
- Friday at 7:05 p..m.: Bud Light Friday Fireworks and first 2,000 fans receive Hunter Brown Favorite Uni Raspas Bobblehead, presented by Wigington, Rumley, Bunn & Blair
- Saturday: An early entrance is recommended to kick off the Hooks Global Jersey Series with a Carlos Correa Jersey giveaway, presented by CITGO
- Sunday at 2:05: H-E-B Kids Day, and Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy’s Prize Wheel Spins, comes with a Hooks Umbrella giveaway, courtesy of the City of Corpus Christi Gas Department