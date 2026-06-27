JJ Falcon's legacy remembered through baseball, nonprofit helps families battling childhood cancer

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The second ever Santa Gertrudis Memorial Alumni Baseball Game in memory of JJ Falcon was held in Kingsville on Friday at Nolan Ryan Field. Falcon passed away August 27, 2023 from a childhood cancer called Osteosarcoma.

"A hard thing to see him leave for sure, but God has a better place for him right now," said SGA class of 2023 Jask Faske.

The Savannah Bananas JJ Falcon as a Savannah Banana



To this day his legacy is still being honored through the game he loved, baseball.

"I mean if you needed anything he would jump at the chance to do it, so very selfless person willing to help anyone." said SGA class of 2024 alum Kace Owen.

It was support like this from friends and family back in 2023 that helped Falcon in his fight.

“They’ve really been the heart of why I’m so strong and they’ve helped me through so much," Falcon said back in 2023 at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show. "I couldn’t do it without them.”

Larissa Liska

Family Fields of Hopes and Dreams put together a matchup between this past spring's Santa Gertrudis Academy team called the Wanna-Be's and SGA alumni called the Has-Been's. The game raises funds towards scholarships and helping families battling cancer.

"I'm thankful, honestly, that's the best way I can put it," Faske said. "Just thankful to be able to do this for him, for his family, for his mom."

Larissa Liska

One childhood cancer patient receiving help is Josiah Leal. He threw out the first pitch. He rounded the bases with 5-year-old Paisley Rabe. She received exciting news that she was cancer free earlier this year. She battled Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. SGA has supported her since 2024, even at a school volleyball game.

"Just the community rallying around you really helps whenever you feel like there's no way out," said Paisley's father Preston Rabe. "Everyone kind of comes and helps lift you up, and I think that without the community and the support of everyone, it wouldn't be possible."

Larissa Liska

The Falcon families' mission to help others goes back to their son J.J and the courage he inspired.

"I don't want JJ to just be somebody who, you know, was forgotten," said JJ's mother Cathy Falcon. "So I'll try my best to keep his memory going and honor him the way he deserved to be honored."

If you were unable to come out to the game, but you'd like to show you're support you can go to Family Fields of Hopes and Dreams on Facebook.