Santa Gertrudis Academy raises over $4,000 for Triumph Over Kid Cancer

KINGSVILLE, Texas — In September, we wear gold to honor and remember the children battling cancer. This past season 2023-24, Santa Gertrudis Academy made it their mission to raise $4,191 for Triumph Over Kid Cancer to help kids like 3-year-old Paisley Rabe.

She has a smile of gold, but on November 17, 2023 Paisley was diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

"She's just the bravest little ball of sunshine ever," Preston Rabe, Paisley's family member, said. "She does miss school quite often because of treatment and stuff like that, so it means a lot that they're able to be accommodating and just be there for us through it all. Teachers, staff and everyone is really great."

SGA also remembered the lives of loved ones passed like Banquete’s Eva Elena Perez. You may remember her from twirl like Eva. SGA’s J.J. Falcon, who was in high school, and Onesimo Lerma who was about to celebrate his 19th birthday on September 18th.

The Savannah Bananas JJ Falcon as a Savannah Banana



“They've been through a lot. They've been through so much," Ariana Lozano, SGA sophopmore setter and hitter, said. "It's just important to remember that and to remember how much of a fight they put up and what they dealt with."

As well as San Diego’s Jackson Jiamez and Kingsville’s Gavin Sandoval. Alyssa Perez, who continues to spread awareness through Life & Light for her daughter Evawho passed away October 19, 2023.

KRIS 6

“The more people that are aware of what's going. The important thing we are going to be able to save lives," Perez said. "People understanding the facts, the signs and the symptoms. That's going to save lives. That's going to get early diagnosis and hopefully have more kids survive."

Support can be as simple as making a donation at a volleyball or football game. The Lions encourage others to Go Gold and help Triumph Over Kids Cancer.

“It means so much to me," Natalynn McRae, Paisley's family member, said. "All of the support just shows that we're not alone in this and that she's going through this with a big team behind her."