Banquete ISD fights with Eva Perez in her battle against cancer

BANQUETE, Texas — The Life and Light Campaign has finally arrived at Banquete Independent School District.

The Life and Light Campaign is one to support Eva Elena Perez and bring awareness to childhood cancer. The organization was created based off of the two words that are often used as inspiration for people battling cancer, life and light. It is also the meaning behind Eva Elena’s name.

Her life and her light has inspired volleyball teams in the Coastal Bend to support Eva on her cancer journey.

When 5-year-old Eva was diagnosed in January with Leukemia, her mother Alyssa Perez knew more attention needed to be brought to childhood cancer.

As a long time volleyball coach in Banquete, Alyssa sent a letter to all the volleyball coaches in the area asking them to Go Gold and help raise awareness. They've done that and more hosting numerous pre-game ceremonies, pep rallies and fundraisers.

Monday was Banquete ISD's Go Gold event, with the color gold representing childhood cancer awareness.

“When one of us is dealing with something, we’re all in it together. When she needs help, none of us hesitate. What do you need coach? We can be there,” Banquete High School Volleyball Coach Jordan Lerma said.

Eva and Alyssa go to all the Go Gold events they can.

Eva’s hometown was planning a big event to honor her before Monday’s junior high school volleyball games, but Eva was feeling ill, needed to get treatment and had to miss the event.

“She’s been in our lives since we were probably in junior high. Her mom’s been our coach so of course we felt upset and it’s like we felt her pain,” said Jaclyn Pena, a senior on the Banquete Volleyball Team.

“You just don’t realize it until you have one of your own go through it. So, having Eva go through it is like having my own child go through it. We’ve been praying really hard for her and doing everything we can to help out the family," Lisa Pettitt, another coach for Banquete High School Volleyball team said.

The Banquete High School gym showed just how much Eva is loved. Students from all campuses made signs and decorations for the Go Gold event.

“Even though we can’t really do much, we just want to bring awareness to it and let her know that she’s not alone. Let her know there’s people that love her in this community and we’ll always support,” Anesa Gomez, a senior for the Banquete Volleyball Team said.

When the volleyball team learned Eva wouldn't make it to the event, they gave her a video call.

“Coach Perez was in tears just seeing the love that we have for them. It's always going to be there no matter what. And, I know it put a smile on Eva’s face right now when she was going through chemo, just to know that she’s thought about and she’s loved and we have her back 100%,” Lerma said.

During the Go Gold Event, all Banquete Volleyball teams from high school and junior high, joined with the teams for Santa Gertrudis Academy to send Eva a heartwarming message: “We love you Eva.”

More teams continue to step up in raising awareness during this Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. On Tuesday, the San Diego Vaqueros will be dedicating their game to Eva’s Life and Light Campaign.

