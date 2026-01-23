Jerry "The Corpus Christi Kid" Belmontes returns after 10 years for final fight at Gulf Coast Glory

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jerry "The Corpus Christi Kid" Belmontes is coming out of retirement for one more professional fight, headlining the co-main event for Gulf Coast Glory in Robstown.

"Oh man it's great. All you hear is people cheering your name," Belmontes said. "It's a great feeling. I love it."

Larissa Liska

37-year-old Belmontes is entering the ring one last time to help promote boxing for the future in the Coastal Bend.

"Man, the tradition has always been great with boxing," Belmontes said. "I mean I think now a days it's kind of slowing down, but I wanted to pick it back up. That's the reason why I'm fighting again, so I can show the young kids let's do something."

Belmontes' pro record is 21-10 with 6 knockouts, but the Gulf Coast Glory fight is special because the boxer has not entered a fight since 2016. He announced his retirement in 2017. Now 10 years later he's back for a one-and-done after receiving a call from Rodney Garza at Knuckle Up in December. He's the same boxer, just older.

"I throw more punches. I stay in the pocket a little more," Belmontes said. "I'm a little slower, but my footwork is still there."

Larissa Liska

His inspiration for putting on the gloves is his son, who's waited a long time to watch his dad fight. Belmontes tried to make a comeback a few years ago, but an injury set him back.

"He was so little, so he was always like man dad I want to see you fight," Belmontes said. "I mean now it's his time."

Belmontes began fighting at 10-years-old. He captured a gold medal as an amateur at the 2002 National Silver Gloves and even took down future Hall of Famer Terence Crawford twice. As a pro, he battled for a World Boxing Council Lightweight World title belt where he lost in a 12-round split decision to Omar Figueroa. A resume that officially ends in January, but his love for the ring has never changed.

"Hitting people, getting hit and getting paid for it," Belmontes said.

Since committing to the Gulf Coast Glory card, Belmontes has been coached by Corpus Christi Police Officer's Association Boxing Club head trainer Ron Guerrero.

Larissa Liska Jerry "The Corpus Christi Kid" Belmontes coached by head trainer Ron Guerrero

Doors open at 5 p.m. for Gulf Coast Glory boxing. Make sure to be there to see all of the Corpus Christi talent (Belmontes, Julian Delgado, Carlos Torres, Juan Garza, Jimmy Garza and Christian Perez).

Middleweight prospect “King” Julian Delgado (7-1, 3 KOs) is in the co-main event on the “Gulf Coast Glory” card. During his amateur career, Delgado captured top honors at the 2023 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival Championship.

Tickets are on sale and available to purchase here. General admission price is $53.95.