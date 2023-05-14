Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

Julian Delgado wins National Golden Gloves title

JULIAN DELGADO
KRIS 6
JULIAN DELGADO
Posted at 11:55 AM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 13:04:41-04

CHESTER, Pennsylvania — Corpus Christi native Julian Delgado leaves Philadelphia with a new belt after winning the National Golden Gloves light heavyweight division at 176 pounds. He won five bouts throughout the week.

Delgado, AKA 'King Julian', has qualified to compete at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials which are scheduled for December 2-9 in Lafayette, LA.

Bout 1: King Julian defeats Knowledge Johnson 5-0
Bout 2: King Julian defeats Edgar Breton 5-0
Quarterfinal: King Julian defeats Steve Colome 5-0
Semifinal: King Julian defeats Tyric Trapp 4-1
Championship: King Julian defeats Keishawn Partee 4-1

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Coastal Bend History