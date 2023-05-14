Julian Delgado wins National Golden Gloves title

CHESTER, Pennsylvania — Corpus Christi native Julian Delgado leaves Philadelphia with a new belt after winning the National Golden Gloves light heavyweight division at 176 pounds. He won five bouts throughout the week.

Delgado, AKA 'King Julian', has qualified to compete at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials which are scheduled for December 2-9 in Lafayette, LA.

Bout 1: King Julian defeats Knowledge Johnson 5-0

Bout 2: King Julian defeats Edgar Breton 5-0

Quarterfinal: King Julian defeats Steve Colome 5-0

Semifinal: King Julian defeats Tyric Trapp 4-1

Championship: King Julian defeats Keishawn Partee 4-1