Javlinas sweep St. Edward's, improve win streak to 13, Salinas earns 100th career victory

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas softball outlasted St.Edward's University 6-5 and 7-5 on Friday in the Lone Star Conference double-header at Vernie and Blanche Hubert Field. The first game went to extras, finishing in the eighth inning. Megan Geyer hit the game one walk-off and head coach Orlando Salinas earned career win 100.

"We've had a couple walk-offs this season," Salinas said. "This is just so special, you know we're down to our last out and Megan came and got a huge hit."

Larissa Liska

TAMUK sophomore and Calallen grad Megan Geyer had been out for a month, so to come in as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and hit a 2 RBI walk-off to win the game was miraculous.

"It felt really good. I had a really bad injury and it just felt good to be able to go in there, do it for my team," Geyer said. "I haven't been with them in a while, so it felt good to do it for my team and obviously Coach O."

Larissa Liska

Calallen alum Alaunah Almaraz got things going for the Javelinas in the third inning. Down 1-0, the sophomore hit a high pop up to right field for an RBI single. St. Edward's scored 3 more runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead.

Larissa Liska

TAMUK closed the gap in the sixth. It started with Kennia Chong hitting a sac fly to center field giving Elena Gonzales time to score. Then Isabella Hernandez hit a near perfect grounder down the third base line to bring home Dakota Martinez.

Larissa Liska

TAMUK has now won 13 games in-a-row. It's the sixth longest win streak in program history. The Javelinas are home again on Sunday for a Lone Star Conference double-header against St. Mary's at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Should they then win both on Sunday, it will be the fifth longest streak in program history.