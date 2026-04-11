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Javlinas sweep St. Edward's, improve win streak to 13, Salinas earns 100th career victory

Javlinas sweep St. Edward's, improve win streak to 13, Salinas earns 100th career victory
Javlinas sweep St. Edward's, improve win streak to 13, Salinas earns 100th career victory
TAMUK softball head coach Orlando Salinas earns 100th career win
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KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas softball outlasted St.Edward's University 6-5 and 7-5 on Friday in the Lone Star Conference double-header at Vernie and Blanche Hubert Field. The first game went to extras, finishing in the eighth inning. Megan Geyer hit the game one walk-off and head coach Orlando Salinas earned career win 100.

"We've had a couple walk-offs this season," Salinas said. "This is just so special, you know we're down to our last out and Megan came and got a huge hit."

Javlinas win 6-5 in extra innings, Orlando Salinas earns 100th career win

TAMUK sophomore and Calallen grad Megan Geyer had been out for a month, so to come in as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and hit a 2 RBI walk-off to win the game was miraculous.

"It felt really good. I had a really bad injury and it just felt good to be able to go in there, do it for my team," Geyer said. "I haven't been with them in a while, so it felt good to do it for my team and obviously Coach O."

Javelinas softball 2026

Calallen alum Alaunah Almaraz got things going for the Javelinas in the third inning. Down 1-0, the sophomore hit a high pop up to right field for an RBI single. St. Edward's scored 3 more runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead.

Javelinas Alaunah Almaraz and Megan Geyer

TAMUK closed the gap in the sixth. It started with Kennia Chong hitting a sac fly to center field giving Elena Gonzales time to score. Then Isabella Hernandez hit a near perfect grounder down the third base line to bring home Dakota Martinez.

Salinas family celebrating Orlando on 100 career wins

TAMUK has now won 13 games in-a-row. It's the sixth longest win streak in program history. The Javelinas are home again on Sunday for a Lone Star Conference double-header against St. Mary's at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Should they then win both on Sunday, it will be the fifth longest streak in program history.


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