Legendary local baseball coach Hector Salinas passes away

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Legendary local baseball coach and former Del Mar College trustee Hector Salinas has passed away.

Del Mar officials announced his death on their Facebook page this morning.

Salinas was an at-large member of the Del Mar Board of Regents after he was elected in 2018. He earlier had been a member of the Corpus Christi Independent School District's board of trustees.

He was a storied baseball high-school and college baseball coach starting the Texas A&M-Kingsville program after a long period of dormancy and starting the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi program from its formative stages.

After graduating from Carroll High School, Salinas graduated from Pan American University, where he also earned his master's degree in education.

Salinas led Moody to its first appearance in the state baseball tournament and later started the program at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, where he coached from 2000-06. He also was a coach at Miller High School. He also was the head baseball coach at Texas A&M-Kingsville from 1993-98.

He was a member of the Moody High School Hall of Fame, the Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame, the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelina Hall of Fame and the Leo Najo Sports Hall of Fame.

