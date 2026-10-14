Javelina football gears up for No. 13 Central Washington, both teams 4-0 in Lone Star Conference

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas (4-2) where are off to a hot (4-0) start in the Lone Star Conference, but now they face top-ranked opponent No. 13 Central Washington University. This matchup was decided by 3 points last fall 24-21, but now the Javelinas get the Wildcats at home.

"Just a game that you dream about when you were a kid," said TAMUK redshirt junior linebacker Travis Bielefeld. "This is why you play the sport. You know you got two undefeated teams in conference coming in and it's going to be a clash."

Kingsville opened the 2026 season against a top-10 opponent. They lost back-to-back weeks. Since then the Javelinas won four conference games, which is their best Lone Star start in four years.

"You know the first two games they did not go our way, but I think as a team we knew that wasn't us," said TAMUK redshirt freshman offensive lineman and Bishop grad Rylee Martinez. "We came together and we learned a lot about ourselves in those two weeks."

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Their next opponent, Central Washington University, has scored 40 or more points in all four of their wins. The TAMUK defense is prepared.

"You know on the back end we've got some guys that can really run," Bielefeld said. "Also in our D-line I think we have some really good athletic D-line."

The Javelinas offense has talent. Their top receiver Christian Kretz was named the Division 2 Football Player of the Week for catching 16 passes for 291 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"We've got a lot of good skill players that are younger," said TAMUK second-year football head coach Scott Parr. "Christian played last year and has been in this system for about a year, and Mills (Dawson, QB) got a lot of reps."

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Parr said if the Javelinas can clean up their mistakes they've got a strong shot to win. Bishop grad Rylee Martinez believes that playing at home is a huge advantage.

"It's a special place whenever we pack this thing out," Martinez said. "It really helps having this hometown crowd behind you. Fans in South Texas are probably the best fans anywhere in the country, so come out, support and be loud."

The Javelinas host No. 13 Central Washington on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Pepsi Field. Winner stays at the top of the conference.

Larissa Liska

LONE STAR CONFERENCE STANDINGS:

UT Permian Basin (4-0, 5-1)

Central Washington (4-0, 4-2)

Texas A&M-Kingsville (4-0, 4-2)

Midwestern State (3-1, 4-2)

Angelo State (2-2, 2-4)

Sul Ross State (1-3, 2-4)

Western New Mexico (1-3, 2-4)

West Texas A&M (1-3, 1-5)

Western Oregon (0-4, 2-4)

Eastern New Mexico (0-4, 0-6)

Kingsville wide receiver Christian Kretz was named the D2Football.com National Player of the Week after a historic outing against Western Oregon the website announced on Tuesday. He logged 16 catches for 291 yards and a 2 touchdowns, becoming the first Javelina since 2011 to be selected as the D2Football Player of the Week.