Javelinas welcome Scott Parr as 13th football head coach in program history

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Javelina Stadium is home to a football program with rich tradition. Texas A&M University-Kingsville has 7 NAIA National Championships, 53 NFL Draft picks and 3 NFL Hall of Famers. This fall the Javelinas will have a new leader on the sideline. Their 13th head coach in program history is Scott Parr.

“I remember playing here and just the home field environment that Kingsville had," Parr said. "This was a hard place to place. The fans were enthusiastic like no other in division II. That’s what players want to play in front of.”

Parr, a Texas native from the Panhandle, left Louisiana Tech to take over the Javelinas’ program. He previously served as the Co-Offensive Coordinator. Parr replaces Michael Salinas who was named Executive Director of Javelina Athletics in November. These two have shared the sideline before. Back in 2005 at West Texas A&M.

“I just think he is a man of faith. He is who he says he is," Salinas said. "He’s a fiery coach that believes in development and he’s going to do the best he can to develop our student athletes.”

Larissa Liska, KRIS 6

Parr has experience leading a pack. From 2019-2021 he was the head coach at Navarro College. Parr has over 26 years of coaching experience and played receiver at Hardin-Simmons University. That’s why he prefers an air raid offense.

“It’s going to look like what Mike Leach ran at Texas Tech and his previous stops," Parr said. "That’s what we learned and that’s what we do. You know playing receiver in college that just helped me.”

One reason Parr chose Texas A&M-University Kingsville is because the current roster also has a history of winning. The Javelinas won 7 games in each of their last three seasons, so interviewing for the job was a no brainer.

“I wanted to say please take me baby, but you know why not! They’ve got a history of winning," Parr said. "As far as recruits, we got a rich recruiting area here.”

Parr plans on keeping most, if not all, of Salinas' coaching staff.