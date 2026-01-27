Houston's inaugural Kicks for Class Home Run Heroes Gala features guest speaker and Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell

HOUSTON, Texas — Kicks for Class, sponsored by the Heil Law Firm in a partnership with Communities in Schools, will host its first-ever Gala in Houston in January. No better way to kick start the growth than by hosting guest speaker, MLB Hall of Fame first baseman Jeff Bagwell. Kicks for Class started in Corpus Christi and has helped many middle school students across the Coastal Bend.

Jeff Bagwell played all 15 years of his Major League career with the Houston Astros. He was one of the greatest sluggers of all-time. Bagwell hit .297 with 488 doubles, 32 triples, 449 home runs, 1,529 RBI, and a .948 OPS. Bagwell was the first player in Astros history to be named the MVP of his league (1994). He came close to winning the World Series in 2005.

Bagwell raised five children and knows what it's like providing shoes, gear, and more. It can be expensive, and that's why he's excited to help Kicks for Class make an impact in Houston. As a child, he'll never forget when his parents bought him a baseball glove. He learned the importance of taking care of something he owned, and an item that gave him confidence, like shoes or cleats, can be for many young kids.

"They're just trying to fit in with all of the other kids, and it's very difficult," Bagwell said. "Sometimes when you watch a young kid, and he gets picked for a team. Okay, you got picked for a team, and you're just walking over to your team. It's a big deal. Well if you had nice sneakers and nice equipment on it helps a lot. Makes you feel a little bit stronger going on to your new team."

The Kicks of Class Home Run Heroes Gala featuring Jeff Bagwell is scheduled for Thurs., Jan. 29 from 6-10 p.m. at the Ballroom at Tanglewood in Houston.

Kicks for Class is in partnership with Communities in Schools, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to supporting students through educational resources, mentorship, and community-driven initiatives. The gala brings together civic leaders, athletes, and advocates committed to making a lasting impact on local youth. The funds raised are directly used to purchase sports shoes and equipment for underserved middle school students in the Houston area.

When asked about the Astros prospects and possible Corpus Christi Hooks roster, which will be released before April, Bagwell was excited about the future. Houston's farm system suffered a few lean years after 2017, and it's taken time to rebuild from the sign-stealing scandal.

"We're starting to get some kids now in our organization that could really make a big impact on our club, and to be honest with you it's time for that," Bagwell said. "A lot of our guys are getting old."

The Hooks' 2026 season opener is set for Thurs, April 2, against the Frisco RoughRiders at 6:35 p.m. There's a chance fans could see Astros 2024 first round draft pick and Gregory-Portland grad Wallker Janek play in Corpus Christi.