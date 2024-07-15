Watch Now
Gregory-Portland grad Walker Janek selected No. 28 by Astros in MLB Draft

Gregory-Portland grad Walker Janek with family at Sam Houston State
Posted at 9:05 PM, Jul 14, 2024

FORT WORTH, Texas — Gregory-Portland 2021 grad Walker Janekwas selected No. 28 overall in the Major League Baseball Draft by the Houston Astros on Sunday. The 6-foot catcher just finished his junior year at Sam Houston State University.

Less than a month ago, Janek was named the Buster Posey Award National Collegiate Catcher of the Year. During his junior season he hit 17 home runs, 15 doubles and 5 triples. On defense he threw out 16 of 31 (51.2 percent) attempted base stealers.

KRIS 6 Sports caught up with Janek before the draft, and off camera he shared that the Astros would be his favorite team to play for.

