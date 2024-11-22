Flour Bluff Volleyball team heads out for state and history

The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets are making history. They are state-bound for the first time in volleyball program history. A huge sign on Waldron Road is just one example of the community support that has rallied the Lady Hornets this season and that has played a big factor as they head to the state championship.

"It means a lot to have the whole community come out and support us because we have people who don't even go to the Flour Bluff school. Community members who support us," Kate Croft, Flour Bluff Sophomore Outside Hitter.

KRIS 6 News

Only three Coastal Bend schools have won volleyball State titles, Freer in 1994, Refugio in 1985 and 1972, and Gregory-Portland in 1972 and 1966

"It's awesome. I love to see the support. It really puts confidence in me because I really think about all of the livestream people that are watching us. Then the send-offs are awesome. It's just something great to look back on," Hollie Santos, Flour Bluff Junior Defensive Specialist.

Their opponent McKinney North is also making their first State appearance, however they will not have to travel as far as Flour Bluff to get to Garland.

"I'm so excited. This is just something we've worked for so long. The bus trip is going to be fun. You know it's going to be a long one. 7 hours maybe, but we'll stop and get some food. It's just fun to be on the bus with your team," Kate Croft, Flour Bluff Sophomore Outside Hitter.

Flour Bluff will battle McKinney North on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Garland for the UIL 5A-DI state volleyball championship. Good luck Lady Hornets! I'm Larissa Liska, KRIS 6 SPORTS.

