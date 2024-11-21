Flour Bluff sisters serve up State Championship appearance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff (37-12) made volleyball program history advancing to their first ever UIL State Championship after taking down College Station 3-1. The Lady Hornets have a lot of chemistry, but if you look closer at the roster there is a unique family bond with three sets of sisters.

"I think it helps a lot because we both obviously love each other very much and we both want each other to succeed," Margaret Croft said.

That's Katherine and Margaret Croft. Katherine is a sophomore outside hitter and Margaret, a senior, plays middle blocker and back row.

"She's always someone I can look to on the court after I make a mistake and I know she's going to help bring me up," Kate said. "She also helps to tell me like what I'm doing wrong."

Larissa Liska

Advice they've learned not to take too personal.

"In general Kate and I are very close, but we're very mean to each other," Margaret Croft said. "Like sisterly love. Like you know what they say. We get mad at each other, but we're fine two seconds later."

Senior Aliyah and sophomore Ashley Thornton have enjoyed playing together at the net.

"It means a lot. Like it's really special," Aliyah Thornton said. "A lot of people don't get this opportunity to play with their siblings and go this far."

"I'm really happy for her because just us getting this far is really exciting, and just getting to do it with my own sister is fun," Ashley Thornton said.

This is the first time the Rodriguez sisters have ever played together, senior outside blocker Talia and sophomore setter Kristina

"Seeing that she's going to be next to me the entire time, and then I'm excited to look back watching from college," Talia Rodriguez said. "Watch her grow the next two years."

"I'm glad that I get to be a part of that memory that she'll have forever," Kristina Rodriguez said. "When she goes on with her life she can tell her kids the stories and I know I can be part of the story too."

Flour Bluff will play McKinney North in the State Championship on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Garland at the Curtis Culwell Center.

"I love my sister," Margaret Croft said.

"Ditto," Kate Croft said.