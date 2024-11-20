Flour Bluff volleyball wins first ever UIL State Semifinal

The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets are heading to the UIL State Championship for the first time in volleyball program history! They’re looking to be the first Coastal Bend team to win since Freer in 1994.

"It's just the most thrilling thing I've ever experienced," Margaret Croft, Flour Bluff senior middle blocker, said. "Since my freshman year it's everything I've wanted. Like you practice club, you practice offseason and then in season. Then you put all of this work. It's just so rewarding."

Set 1: Flour Bluff wins 25-20

Set 2: Flour Bluff wins 25-16

Set 3: College Station wins 25-23

Set 4: Flour Bluff wins 25-8

Flour Bluff head coach Kara Wallace won a state championship when she was player in high school at Hutto. It's been the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander grad's dream to take it full circle as a coach.

"Man it's so special," Wallace said. "I think I've been praying about it and just asking the Lord the show me the right way to teach these girls. It just takes a special set of kids that want to buy into what you're doing and be locked in and trust you. This group really does."

Flour Bluff will play McKinney North in the championship on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Garland.

Coastal Bend Volleyball State Tournament History

