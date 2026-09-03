Game of the Week: North vs. south CCISD rivalry, Miller faces Veterans Memorial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi ISD North vs. South rivalry between Miller and Veterans Memorial kicked off in 2016 during Vets inaugural season. The Eagles won 38-10 and went on to win four straight in the series.

"I feel like everybody who plays us is always going to be the Game of the Week because we have a target on our back," said Miller sophomore quarterback Jayden Herrera.

Larissa Liska

"I mean this rivalry is like big," said Veterans Memorial senior receiver Ryker Hinojosa. "I mean we have our community. They have their community, so it makes it a very high "

"It's like they say the North vs. the South," said Veterans Memorial senior linebacker Brandon Rivera. "I got us every time, so I think we're going to do great this year."

4A Miller is coming off an intense 46-41 victory over 5A Flour Bluff. The Bucs offense was balanced rushing for 319 yards and four touchdowns and passing for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"Really just all around. Our o-line is coming off a big rushing game," Herrera said. "We've got to keep our mindset on that. Then our receivers are the best receivers around in South Texas."

Larissa Liska

Miller sophomore quarterback Jayden Herrera enters his second season leading the Bucs. His growing confidence and dual-threat ability is helping the offense.

"He actually got out of the pocket quite a lot. Which I think was pretty good," said Miller junior receiver Jaidyn Gonzalez. "It got us open and the receivers open, especially on that first drive that we had. I think that first drive just really proved a point."

The Bucs led by two touchdowns in the second half, but after a few miscues Flour Bluff pulled ahead. Miller won on a final play Hail Mary, which shows their drive to never give up.

"It would have been very easy in that moment to just say we're done and we lost," said Miller first-year head coach David McHugh. "I think that for the first time you saw our kids picking each other up saying no we're good we got this and I got your back. Then the outcome spoke for itself."

Last week, Veterans Memorial held off Edinburg Vela 10-7. It was a playoff rematch. Veterans Memorial football head coach Ben Bitner liked the defenses execution.

"I think we got off the field and we had chances. You know we didn't let drives extend," Bitner said. "When we got people in third down we got off the field. That makes it easy for offense, and makes the job way easier for defense."

Larissa Liska

"You know we all work together, so our line helps us linebackers," Rivera said. "Us getting the pressure that we need helps our corners and safeties go get the ball or tip it off. It's all just our bond really."

In 2025, Veterans Memorial won the Miller rivalry 34-13. The Eagles offense started off slow this fall, but they've got the pieces to make big plays.

"I mean I like our run game every year," Hinojosa said. "Our receivers we always block for touchdowns, so we're big team players out there. We do our part and then when the ball comes to us we do our part and catch the ball and score, so that's one thing I like about our offense."

Larissa Liska

Our Friday Night Fever Game of the Week between Miller and Veterans Memorial kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium.

Thank you to Thomas J Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes and awarding the Game of the Week trophy.

TJH