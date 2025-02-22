West Oso advances to first State Semifinal since 2008, outscoring Bishop 51-26

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Lady Bears are going to the UIL State Semifinals for the second time in program history after taking down Bishop 51-26 on Friday at Calallen. Their last trip to the Semifinals was in 2008.

"We knew the game was going to be packed, but we didn't know people were going to be on the sidelines trying to watch our game," West Oso senior Jae'La Hicks said. "It's really an honor just everybody coming out. It's sad we had to send home another Coastal Bend team, but we just have to represent for the city."

Hicks scored 17 points in the game. Earlier in the school year she signed to play Division II college basketball with St. Edward's University.

"As a senior it just means the most to me," Hicks said. "My underclassmen out there. I mean we're just out here working. It just means the most being a leader on the team."

Fellow senior Isabella Brown scored 9 points and Malaigha Sweats added 8.

"It's crazy. I never would have thought we would be here as a team," said Brown. "We've came a long way and it's just crazy to think about it honestly and I'm blessed to have this team."

West Oso will play Fairfield for the UIL 3A-DI State Semifinals. Time, date and location to be decided.