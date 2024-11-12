Veterans Memorial's Zachary Smith named Game Changer in week 11 of 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final game of the regular season week 11 did not disappoint at Buccaneer Stadium. Veterans Memorial senior linebacker Zachary Smith made the game saving interception in the endzone in double overtime to get the ball back for the Eagles.

"His (Flour Bluff quarterback) tight end was wide open behind me, and I saw him peeking at it," Smith said. "When he threw it I was able to jump to it because I was standing in the middle. I just got it and I started running."

The huge play helped the Eagles march down the field and kick the game winning field goal to win a share of the district championship in double overtime, 36-33 over Flour Bluff. It was the moment after the game that Smith will never forget.

"Oh it just meant a lot," Smith said. "She's done everything for me. Being able to share that with her was just special."

Smith's mom Lesley Hernandez,served in the Navy from 1997 to 2008 as an engineman and later Parachute Rigger Petty Officers 2nd Class. She was in three squadrons and made two deployments.

KRIS 6

Hernandez started out as an Engineman in Corpus Christi stationed at HM-15 as a Coxswain on a Rhib boat used to assist in certain mine counter measure missions. She was a troubleshooter / final checker for the F-18 A-f platforms, she helped certify flight decks for several Aircraft carrier including the JFK and was attached to VX-23 out of PAX River Maryland. Hernandez was also part of the Kosovo campaign in 1999 for a a humanitarian mission.

"It was a very emotional game for several reasons, and after Zach's interview he was finally able to let it all go," Hernandez said.

Every game Veterans Memorial selects a member of active duty or veteran to lead the football team out of the tunnel.

"Oh it was just amazing," Smith said. "She asked which game I wanted her to run out with me, and I said that one because I knew it was going to be the biggest game."

"I looked at the boys and I'm like to the group behind you don't run me over because I'm not that fast. I was able to run," Hernandez said.

Smith ended the game with 1 interception, 1 sack, 2 quarterback hurries and 13 tackles.

"Zach has been like a coach on the field for us all year," Ben Bitner, Veterans Memorial football head coach, said. "He runs the defense. He runs the show He had a really, really good game. He makes it hard for people to run. Obviously the interception at the end of the game was massive."

Smith's leaders and role models, like his parents and coaches, helped build the foundation.

"Coach (Lanny) Wilson has taught me so much, and he's always pushed me to my limits because he knows that I can achieve great things," Smith said. "Same thing with Coach Bitner. He's always pushing me everyday making sure I get everything correctly, so I can help other kids on the team too."

Veterans Memorial will kickoff the first round bi-district playoffs against Mission on Friday at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Hometown Ticketing will provide online tickets for CCISD playoff events for the CCISD Stadiums of Buc Stadium and Cabaniss Stadium. Link is https://corpuschristiisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/all. For this game no District passes or other passes will be allowed. Only THSCA, TGCA, THSADA and TASO card will be honored for holder only. Only small cowbells and small handclappers will be allowed. CCISD will apply for the use of Hudl camera livestream through Corpus Christi ISD Sports Network for this playoff game. Game will be radio broadcast on MIC Sports Network.